Warriors’ Gary Payton II has partially torn ligament in his thumb

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II has a partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb.

Payton hurt his thumb during the Warriors’ 112-86 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. The Warriors revealed the severity of the injury on Thursday.

The Warriors said Payton won’t play Friday at New Orleans and will be re-evaluated in one week.

The 32-year-old Payton averages 6.6 points, 3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 14.9 minutes. The 6-foot-2 guard has averaged 12 points over his last seven games.

