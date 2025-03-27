Lakers sign guard Jordan Goodwin to playoff-eligible contract, waive Cam Reddish

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Goodwin agreed to a standard two-year NBA contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, ensuring the reserve two-way guard will be eligible for the NBA postseason.

The Lakers waived Cam Reddish to make room for Goodwin, who has played his way into regular minutes for Los Angeles over the past two months.

After playing for Washington, Phoenix and Memphis in his first three NBA seasons, Goodwin signed with the Lakers last fall, but was assigned to their G League affiliate after struggling with an injury in the preseason. He first joined the Lakers on a two-way contract in early February, but quickly earned a regular role in coach JJ Redick’s rotation.

In 19 appearances for the Lakers, Goodwin is averaging 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists while hitting 47% of his shots, including 41.3% of his 3-point attempts. The former undrafted free agent is also a strong defensive player.

Reddish started 26 games for the Lakers last season under coach Darvin Ham, but his playing time declined under Redick despite eight starts this season.

Reddish was then traded to Charlotte along with rookie Dalton Knecht at the trade deadline, but Reddish and Knecht returned to LA after the Lakers voided the deal, saying center Mark Williams failed his physical.

