Sparks to retire Candace Parker’s No. 3 jersey when team faces Chicago on June 29

The Los Angeles Sparks will retire Candace Parker’s No. 3 jersey at halftime of the team’s game against the Chicago Sky on June 29.

The seven-time WNBA All-Star will become the third Los Angeles player to have her jersey hang in the rafters of Crypto.com Arena. She’ll join Lisa Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11).

“To see my jersey hanging in the rafters amongst other legends is truly an honor. This moment is not just about me — it’s about my family, my teammates, and the incredible support from the LA Sparks organization and fans,” said Parker. “I’m grateful to my parents, who believed in me every step of the way, to my brothers who still are my heroes and to my wife and kids, who inspire me every day. “

Parker helped the franchise win its third WNBA championship in 2016 and she earned Finals MVP honors that year. She played 13 seasons with the team that drafted her first in 2008. The two-time league MVP averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists during her time with the franchise. Parker also averaged 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals and was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

The forward holds the franchise’s all-time assists record (1,331), places second in Los Angeles history in rebounds, ranks third in points, and has appeared in the fourth-most games.

“The Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) raised Lailaa and this was her playground growing up. Holding the record for assists reminds me that basketball is never just about individual success — it’s about elevating others and being a part of something bigger than yourself. This jersey represents all the moments, all the connections, and all the love that got me here.”

The Sparks will honor Parker’s legacy with a special jersey retirement ceremony when the team plays against the Sky, who the future Hall of Famer finished her career with.

“Candace Parker has left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles Sparks, not only as one of the greatest players to ever grace the court, but as a true ambassador of our franchise and women’s basketball as a whole,” Sparks co-owner Magic Johnson said. “Retiring Candace’s No. 3 jersey is not just a celebration of her extraordinary career, but a tribute to the enduring mark she’s left on this organization, the WNBA, and the city of Los Angeles. She will forever be a part of the Sparks family.”

This will be the second time that Parker has had her jersey retired. Tennessee, which she helped win two straight national championships in 2007 and 2008, retired her No. 3 in 2014.

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer