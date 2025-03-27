Los Angeles plays Brooklyn, seeks 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Clippers (41-31, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (23-50, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Brooklyn aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Nets have gone 11-24 at home. Brooklyn is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference averaging only 105.0 points per game.

The Clippers are 16-20 on the road. Los Angeles scores 112.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Nets are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers are shooting 47.7% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 47.8% the Nets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nic Claxton is scoring 10.3 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Nets. Cameron Johnson is averaging 15.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the last 10 games.

James Harden is scoring 22.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 22.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 52.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 104.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 118.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Nets: De’Anthony Melton: out for season (acl), Day’Ron Sharpe: day to day (knee), Cam Thomas: out for season (hamstring), Cameron Johnson: day to day (rest).

Clippers: Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring).

By The Associated Press