Chicago takes on Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight victory

Los Angeles Lakers (44-28, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (32-40, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -3.5; over/under is 239.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Bulls take on Los Angeles.

The Bulls are 13-22 on their home court. Chicago allows 119.7 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Lakers are 16-19 in road games. Los Angeles is 18-19 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers are shooting 47.8% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 46.9% the Bulls’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is shooting 47.1% and averaging 14.1 points for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 30.6 points over the last 10 games.

Luka Doncic is scoring 27.9 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 22.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 122.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 112.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu: out for season (shoulder), Coby White: day to day (toe), Josh Giddey: day to day (forearm), Lonzo Ball: day to day (wrist), Nikola Vucevic: day to day (back), Tre Jones: out (foot).

Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press