Murphy and the Pelicans host conference foe Golden State

Golden State Warriors (41-31, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (20-53, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Western Conference play.

The Pelicans are 13-34 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is seventh in the league with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Missi averaging 3.5 offensive boards.

The Warriors are 22-20 in conference play. Golden State ranks fourth in the league with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 2.5.

The Pelicans are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors’ 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Murphy is scoring 21.2 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 15.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games.

Curry is averaging 24.2 points and six assists for the Warriors. Quinten Post is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 109.1 points, 42.7 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.6 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 112.0 points, 42.3 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (ankle), Trey Murphy III: out for season (shoulder), Herbert Jones: out for season (shoulder), Dejounte Murray: out for season (leg), Jordan Hawkins: day to day (ankle), Zion Williamson: day to day (back).

Warriors: Stephen Curry: day to day (pelvis).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press