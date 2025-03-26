New York takes home win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (40-31, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (45-26, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -1.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Los Angeles trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Knicks have gone 24-11 in home games. New York scores 116.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Clippers have gone 15-20 away from home. Los Angeles averages 111.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Knicks make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.9%). The Clippers average 111.8 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 112.2 the Knicks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hart is shooting 53.3% and averaging 13.9 points for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games.

James Harden is averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 118.3 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Ariel Hukporti: out (knee), Miles McBride: day to day (groin), Jalen Brunson: out (ankle), Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle).

Clippers: Jordan Miller: out (hamstring), James Harden: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press