Sacramento faces Portland, looks to end 4-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (32-41, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (35-37, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento heads into the matchup against Portland as losers of four straight games.

The Kings are 24-24 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 20-17 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Trail Blazers are 17-30 in conference matchups. Portland is 19-12 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Kings score 116.0 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 114.2 the Trail Blazers give up. The Trail Blazers average 111.0 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 115.8 the Kings allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.9 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.1 points and 5.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Shaedon Sharpe is shooting 45.0% and averaging 17.6 points for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 110.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 112.1 points, 47.6 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Malik Monk: day to day (illness).

Trail Blazers: Deandre Ayton: out (calf), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Jerami Grant: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press