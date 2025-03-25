Oklahoma City visits Sacramento, seeks 60th win of season

Oklahoma City Thunder (59-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (35-36, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -9.5; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will look for its 60th victory this season when the Thunder take on the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings are 24-23 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 26.7 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 6.1.

The Thunder are 33-11 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kings’ 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Thunder allow. The Thunder average 119.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the 115.8 the Kings allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 points, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 112.5 points, 41.0 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points per game.

Thunder: 9-1, averaging 121.0 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Malik Monk: out (illness), Devin Carter: out (illness).

Thunder: Jalen Williams: day to day (hip), Ousmane Dieng: out (calf), Alex Ducas: out (quadriceps), Chet Holmgren: day to day (hip), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Ajay Mitchell: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press