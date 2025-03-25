Indiana plays Los Angeles, aims for 6th straight win

Los Angeles Lakers (43-28, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (42-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana seeks to keep its five-game win streak going when the Pacers take on Los Angeles.

The Pacers have gone 24-10 at home. Indiana is seventh in the NBA with 116.6 points and is shooting 48.9% from the field.

The Lakers are 15-19 in road games. Los Angeles is 18-19 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pacers score 116.6 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 112.0 the Lakers give up. The Lakers average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than the Pacers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is shooting 52.3% and averaging 20.8 points for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LeBron James is scoring 24.9 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 110.3 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf).

Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press