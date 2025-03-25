Jayson Tatum injured in Celtics’ 113-95 win over Kings View Photo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 25 points, seven rebounds and eight assists before suffering a hard foul and leaving in the Boston Celtics’ 113-95 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

The six-time All-Star was hurt late in the third quarter of the Celtics’ sixth consecutive win. After making his fifth 3-pointer of the game, Tatum absorbed a Flagrant 1 foul by Kings 6-foot-11 center Domantas Sabonis. He remained down for several moments before making 1 of 2 free throws and being helped to Boston’s locker room.

Kristaps Porzingis had 16 points and seven rebounds after missing Sunday’s win in Portland, Payton Pritchard scored 20 points and Derrick White added 12 points and eight assists for the Celtics.

Sabonis made an earlier-than-expected return from an ankle injury and had 16 points and 17 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and 10 assists.

Takeaways

Celtics: The injury to Tatum cast a dark cloud over what was otherwise a fairly easy win.

Kings: With the Thunder rolling into town for Tuesday’s game, Sacramento doesn’t have time to mull the many mistakes it made in this one.

Key moment

Boston kept it together during the long stretches when it was without Porzingis and Tatum, extending their lead both times.

Key stat

The Celtics made 19 3-pointers, marking the 70th time in 72 games this season that they’ve reached double-digits for shots made behind the arc.

Up next

Celtics visit Phoenix on Wednesday, and Kings host Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

___

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press