Boston plays Sacramento, looks for 5th straight road win

Boston Celtics (52-19, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (35-35, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -3.5; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hits the road against Sacramento aiming to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Kings are 18-17 in home games. Sacramento is sixth in the Western Conference with 26.8 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 6.2.

The Celtics are 28-7 on the road. Boston scores 116.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The 116.5 points per game the Kings average are 8.5 more points than the Celtics allow (108.0). The Celtics average 17.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 14.6 per game the Kings give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 114.0 points, 41.0 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 116.0 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: day to day (ankle), Malik Monk: day to day (illness).

Celtics: Jrue Holiday: out (shoulder), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Jaylen Brown: day to day (knee), Xavier Tillman Sr.: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press