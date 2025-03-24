Golden State visits Miami following Wiggins’ 42-point game

Golden State Warriors (41-30, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (30-41, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the Golden State Warriors after Andrew Wiggins scored 42 points in the Miami Heat’s 122-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Heat have gone 16-19 at home. Miami ranks seventh in the league giving up just 110.6 points per game while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Warriors are 18-16 on the road. Golden State is second in the Western Conference with 29.1 assists per game led by Stephen Curry averaging 6.0.

The Heat’s 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Warriors give up. The Warriors average 113.4 points per game, 2.8 more than the 110.6 the Heat give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.5 points for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Draymond Green is scoring 9.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 1-9, averaging 102.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 114.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Nikola Jovic: out (hand).

Warriors: Stephen Curry: day to day (pelvis).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press