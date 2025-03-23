Holland has big final quarter and scores season-high 26 points to lead Pistons over Pelicans 136-130

DETROIT (AP) — Ron Holland II scored 14 of his season-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Detroit Pistons beat CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans 136-130 on Sunday.

McCollum had 40 points and seven assists, but Holland helped the Pistons outscore the Pelicans 43-39 in the fourth quarter to win for the third time in four games.

Jalen Duren added 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons, who played without All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham because of a calf injury. Marcus Sasser, who like Holland came off the bench, scored 20 points.

Jordan Hawkins made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points for the Pelicans, who put up a much better fight in Detroit than on Monday in New Orleans, when the Pistons routed them 127-81.

Takeaways

Pelicans: Even without Zion Williamson, the Pelicans put together a strong offensive performance and with Kelly Olynyk, Jose Alvarado and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl all getting eight assists, it was the first time in Pelicans history they had four players with at least seven.

Pistons: A good start to a three-game homestand saw Detroit pull within a game of Milwaukee for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Key moment

Holland made all five shots while playing all but 2 seconds of the final period.

Key stat

Both teams shot 13 for 20 (65%) in the high-scoring fourth quarter.

Up next

The Pelicans host Philadelphia on Monday. Detroit hosts San Antonio on Tuesday.

