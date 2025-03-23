Orlando plays Los Angeles, looks to break home skid

Los Angeles Lakers (43-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (33-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando takes on Los Angeles looking to end its six-game home losing streak.

The Magic have gone 18-17 at home. Orlando leads the NBA giving up just 106.1 points per game while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The Lakers are 15-18 on the road. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 15.8 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 4.9.

The Magic average 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer makes per game than the Lakers give up (13.3). The Lakers are shooting 47.8% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 47.0% the Magic’s opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franz Wagner is averaging 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 30.0 points over the last 10 games.

James is averaging 25 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 21.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 109.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Lakers: 4-5, averaging 111.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out for season (quad), Cole Anthony: day to day (toe), Moritz Wagner: out for season (knee), Trevelin Queen: day to day (ankle).

Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press