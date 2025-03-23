Trae Young, Georges Niang lead the Hawks past the Warriors 124-115 View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 25 points with 10 assists for his 41st double-double of the season and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Golden State Warriors 124-115 on Saturday night.

Golden State was without star guard Stephen Curry, who was injured Thursday night in a victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Georges Niang added 23 points on 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point distance, and Onyeka Okongwu had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks.

Jimmy Butler led the Warriors with 25 points, and Moses Moody added 20 points. Golden State lost for just the third time since the All-Star break.

Takeaways

Warriors: Curry missed the first of a six-game trip after sustaining a pelvic contusion in the third quarter of Thursday’s 117-114 win over Toronto. An MRI on Friday revealed no structural damage and Curry will be reevaluated on Monday. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said before the game that he’s “very hopeful that at some point he’ll (Curry) join on the trip.”

Hawks: Atlanta held the lead for all but 11 seconds Saturday. After going down 3-0 to start the game, the Hawks took the lead and never relinquished it. Despite winning by nine, the Atlanta lead by as many as 22 points in the contest.

Key moment

Early in the fourth quarter, Niang sank his fifth 3-pointer of the game, giving the Hawks a commanding 21-point lead at 106-85, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Key stat

In Curry’s absence, Warriors’ backup point guard Brandin Podziemski shot 63% (5 of 8) from 3-point range and finished with 19 points.

Up next

Atlanta will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, while Golden State travels to Miami to take on the Heat on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

By SEAN HOLOHAN

Associated Press