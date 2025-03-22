Oklahoma City faces Los Angeles on 5-game win streak

Oklahoma City Thunder (58-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (39-30, seventh in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Clippers have gone 21-22 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the NBA giving up just 108.6 points per game while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Thunder are 32-11 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks third in the Western Conference scoring 51.0 points per game in the paint led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 13.8.

The Clippers score 111.7 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 107.0 the Thunder allow. The Thunder are shooting 48.1% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 46.1% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivica Zubac is shooting 62.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 26.7 points over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 32.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 117.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Thunder: 9-1, averaging 124.4 points, 46.0 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Jordan Miller: out (hamstring).

Thunder: Jalen Williams: day to day (hip), Ousmane Dieng: day to day (calf), Luguentz Dort: day to day (hip), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Ajay Mitchell: out (toe).

