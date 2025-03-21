Kings take on the Bucks in non-conference play

Milwaukee Bucks (38-30, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (35-34, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in non-conference play.

The Kings are 18-16 in home games. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 3.8.

The Bucks are 14-18 on the road. Milwaukee is 17-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Kings make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.4%). The Bucks average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Kings give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Monk is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Kings. DeRozan is averaging 23.6 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 115.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 116.9 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (ankle).

Bucks: Jericho Sims: out (thumb), Damian Lillard: day to day (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press