Lakers play the Bulls on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (30-40, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (43-25, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into a matchup with Chicago as winners of three games in a row.

The Lakers are 28-7 in home games. Los Angeles has a 3-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls are 17-18 on the road. Chicago is third in the league scoring 17.8 fast break points per game led by Coby White averaging 4.0.

The Lakers’ 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Bulls give up. The Bulls are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.9% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Vincent is scoring 6.2 points per game and averaging 1.2 rebounds for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 27.7 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bulls. White is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 115.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 117.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (groin), Luka Doncic: day to day (ankle), Austin Reaves: day to day (ankle), LeBron James: out (leg), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle), Maxi Kleber: out (foot), Rui Hachimura: day to day (knee).

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu: out for season (shoulder), Josh Giddey: day to day (ankle), Lonzo Ball: out (wrist).

By The Associated Press