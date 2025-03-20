Los Angeles faces Milwaukee, aims for 4th straight win

Milwaukee Bucks (38-30, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (43-25, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -2.5; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Milwaukee.

The Lakers have gone 28-7 at home. Los Angeles is ninth in the NBA giving up only 111.4 points per game while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Bucks are 14-18 in road games. Milwaukee is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 44.0 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 12.0.

The Lakers make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.4%). The Bucks average 114.5 points per game, 3.1 more than the 111.4 the Lakers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Reaves is shooting 44.7% and averaging 19.6 points for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 23 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 115.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 116.9 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (leg), Maxi Kleber: out (foot), Rui Hachimura: day to day (knee), Trey Jemison III: day to day (illness).

Bucks: Jericho Sims: out (thumb), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (knee), Damian Lillard: day to day (groin), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press