Los Angeles takes on Memphis, aims for 8th straight home win

Memphis Grizzlies (43-27, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (39-30, seventh in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Clippers take on Memphis.

The Clippers are 21-22 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is fourth in the NBA giving up just 108.6 points per game while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Grizzlies are 25-18 in Western Conference play. Memphis is sixth in the league with 28.7 assists per game led by Desmond Bane averaging 5.5.

The Clippers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.5%). The Grizzlies score 13.7 more points per game (122.3) than the Clippers allow their opponents to score (108.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 22.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is averaging 21.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 117.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 117.4 points, 47.0 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Jordan Miller: day to day (hip).

Grizzlies: Zyon Pullin: out (knee), Ja Morant: day to day (shoulder), Brandon Clarke: day to day (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (shoulder).

By The Associated Press