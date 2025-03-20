Sacramento and Chicago meet in cross-conference matchup

Chicago Bulls (29-40, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (35-33, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -6.5; over/under is 235

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on Sacramento for a non-conference matchup.

The Kings have gone 18-15 in home games. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 3.8.

The Bulls are 16-18 on the road. Chicago is fourth in the NBA scoring 17.7 fast break points per game. Coby White leads the Bulls averaging 3.8.

The Kings are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 47.2% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine is averaging 23.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Giddey is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Bulls. White is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 41.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Jake LaRavia: day to day (illness), Domantas Sabonis: out (ankle), Zach LaVine: day to day (personal).

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu: out for season (shoulder), Lonzo Ball: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press