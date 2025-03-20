Trail Blazers beat Grizzlies 115-99 behind big game from Avdija View Photo

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deni Avdija had 31 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 115-99 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Anfernee Simons added 22 points for the Blazers, who led by 21 in the third quarter and never trailed.

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 20 points.

Portland moved within two games of the Dallas Mavericks for 10th place in the Western Conference and the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Memphis dropped a game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for fourth place in the West and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

After trailing by 21 in the third period, the Grizzlies shaved Portland’s lead to 96-89 heading into the fourth.

A 3-pointer by Avdija, who had 26 points before halftime, gave Portland its biggest lead of the first half at 66-50. The Grizzlies clawed back a little to make it 71-58 at the break.

Portland opened the second half on an 11-3 run to push its lead to 82-61.

The Blazers built a 25-10 lead early in the first quarter.

By ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN

Associated Press