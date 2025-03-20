Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray sit out against the Lakers, who are missing LeBron James View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray sat out due to injuries on Wednesday night when Denver faced the Los Angeles Lakers, who are still without LeBron James.

Jokic is missing his second straight game with a bruised right elbow, while Murray is also missing his second straight game with a sprained right ankle. The Nuggets’ pillars are accounting for a combined 50.6 points, 16.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists and 3.2 steals per game this season.

Jokic and Murray both traveled to Los Angeles and did pregame work in an attempt to play, but ultimately were ruled out. Both stars also sat out the Nuggets’ surprising win over Golden State on Monday.

Denver coach Michael Malone on Wednesday profanely defended his team’s decision to protect Jokic and Murray against the Warriors before the Nuggets had made the same decision for their game against the Lakers. Malone said Jokic has played the second-most games in the NBA over the past decade.

“If Nikola is not playing, it’s not because he needs rest,” Malone said. “It’s because he’s hurt, and he’s trying to play through things that most wouldn’t, and we’re at a point now where we have to do what’s best for not only Nikola, but all of our guys as we move forward and try to close out this season. We don’t rest guys. If guys miss games, it’s because they’re unable to go out there and perform at the level that we need them to perform at, and I think it’s really important that everybody knows that.”

The 40-year-old James missed his sixth straight game with a hamstring injury. Coach JJ Redick had no update on James’ recovery, saying James and fellow injured starter Rui Hachimura (knee), who missed his 11th straight game, are considered day-to-day.

Luka Doncic was active for the Lakers despite his nagging right ankle sprain. He sat out last week when Los Angeles traveled to Denver and nearly beat Jokic, Murray and the Nuggets despite the absence of the Lakers’ top two players.

Nuggets guard Christian Braun returned against the Lakers after sitting out Monday with left foot inflammation.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer