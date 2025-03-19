Green and Golden State take on the Raptors in non-conference play

Toronto Raptors (24-45, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (39-29, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors host Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors in non-conference action.

The Warriors have gone 22-14 in home games. Golden State has a 5-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raptors are 8-25 on the road. Toronto is third in the league scoring 17.9 fast break points per game led by RJ Barrett averaging 4.6.

The Warriors score 113.3 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 115.8 the Raptors give up. The Raptors average 110.6 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 110.7 the Warriors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 9.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Warriors. Jimmy Butler is averaging 13.8 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Barnes is averaging 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-2, averaging 115.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 112.2 points, 50.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (rest).

Raptors: Ulrich Chomche: out for season (knee), Brandon Ingram: out (ankle), Gradey Dick: out (knee), RJ Barrett: day to day (illness), Jakob Poeltl: day to day (rest), Ja’Kobe Walter: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press