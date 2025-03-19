Brian Shaw guides Clippers after coach Tyronn Lue misses 4th game because of back pain View Photo

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue missed his fourth game Tuesday night after recent back issues “intensified again,” according to assistant Brian Shaw, who replaced him on the bench.

Shaw said the 47-year-old Lue had been getting better, and he was able to work Sunday’s blowout win over Charlotte while wearing a hot pad on his shoulder.

“We’re all just hoping and praying that whatever it is they can get to the bottom of it and he’ll be back to being him,” Shaw said before the Clippers hosted East-leading Cleveland.

Lue watches his team on television and sends in-game messages to the other coaches, who relay them to Shaw.

Lue’s back first kept him out on March 9 against Sacramento, when Kawhi Leonard’s hook at the buzzer gave the Clippers a 111-110 overtime win.

“That game he asked me what the hell was I thinking when Kawhi held the ball for as long as he did,” Shaw said.

It had been Lue’s desire for the Clippers to take the last shot and live with the results.

“It worked out,” Shaw said, smiling.

