Golden State takes on Milwaukee, aims for 8th straight victory

Milwaukee Bucks (38-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (39-28, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -2.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to build upon its seven-game win streak with a victory against Milwaukee.

The Warriors are 21-13 on their home court. Golden State is 5-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bucks are 14-17 in road games. Milwaukee has a 17-16 record against teams above .500.

The Warriors are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks are shooting 48.1% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 46.2% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is shooting 43.0% and averaging 9.2 points for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 28.4 points over the last 10 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 119.4 points, 45.5 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 119.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Brandin Podziemski: out (back).

Bucks: Jericho Sims: out (thumb), Damian Lillard: day to day (groin), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press