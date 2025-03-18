Brittney Sykes hits game winner to help Rose beat Vinyl in the Unrivaled championship game

MEDLEY, Fla. (AP) — Brittney Sykes knocked down the game-winning free-throw and Rose beat Vinyl in the Unrivaled championship game, capping the inaugural season of the women’s 3-on-3 basketball league.

Each player on the championship-winning club will receive $50,000 in prize money — part of Unrivaled’s goal of compensating its participants more than any almost other professional women’s sports league.

Unrivaled, founded by Napheesa Collier and fellow WNBA star Breanna Stewart, has the highest average salary for players of any pro women’s sports league with many earning six-figure salaries. Players in Unrivaled have an average salary of more than $220,000, which is close to the maximum base salary in the WNBA.

