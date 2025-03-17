Los Angeles takes home win streak into matchup with San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (28-38, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (41-25, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -9; over/under is 229

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Lakers play San Antonio.

The Lakers have gone 28-13 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles averages 112.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Spurs are 20-25 in conference play. San Antonio ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 13.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.3% from downtown. Victor Wembanyama leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

The Lakers score 112.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 116.5 the Spurs give up. The Spurs are shooting 46.6% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 45.9% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Reaves is scoring 19.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 27.7 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 23.5 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 112.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 123.6 points, 39.4 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (leg), Maxi Kleber: out (foot), Trey Jemison III: day to day (illness), Rui Hachimura: day to day (knee).

Spurs: Charles Bassey: day to day (knee), De’Aaron Fox: out for season (hand), Victor Wembanyama: out for season (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press