Jokic leads Denver against Golden State after 40-point game

Denver Nuggets (43-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (39-28, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on the Golden State Warriors after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Nuggets’ 126-123 loss to the Washington Wizards.

The Warriors have gone 22-19 against Western Conference teams. Golden State is fourth in the league with 45.9 rebounds led by Kevon Looney averaging 6.5.

The Nuggets are 26-15 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is fifth in the Western Conference with 45.6 rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 12.8.

The Warriors average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Nuggets allow. The Nuggets are shooting 50.7% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 46.2% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 28.4 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jokic is scoring 29.1 points per game and averaging 12.8 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 119.4 points, 45.5 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 120.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Brandin Podziemski: day to day (back).

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: day to day (calf), DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Julian Strawther: out (knee).

