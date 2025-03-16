Kings face the Grizzlies on 4-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (43-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (33-33, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento comes into the matchup with Memphis after losing four games in a row.

The Kings are 23-23 in conference games. Sacramento ranks ninth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 115.5 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The Grizzlies have gone 25-16 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis ranks second in the Western Conference with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Desmond Bane averaging 5.3.

The Kings average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer makes per game than the Grizzlies allow (14.0). The Grizzlies are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 47.0% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is shooting 48.9% and averaging 22.2 points for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, 43.0 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 119.4 points, 48.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Jae Crowder: day to day (back), Trey Lyles: day to day (back).

Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr.: day to day (ankle), Santi Aldama: day to day (calf), Zyon Pullin: out (knee), Ja Morant: day to day (shoulder).

