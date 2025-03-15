Los Angeles takes on Phoenix, looks to break 4-game slide

Phoenix Suns (30-36, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (40-24, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to stop its four-game slide when the Lakers play Phoenix.

The Lakers are 11-3 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the league giving up only 111.4 points per game while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Suns are 21-24 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix has a 17-25 record against opponents over .500.

The Lakers average 112.8 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 116.4 the Suns allow. The Suns average 114.3 points per game, 2.9 more than the 111.4 the Lakers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Reaves is scoring 18.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 29.5 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games.

Tyus Jones is shooting 44.3% and averaging 10.3 points for the Suns. Kevin Durant is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Suns: 3-7, averaging 120.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle), Jaxson Hayes: day to day (knee), LeBron James: out (leg), Luka Doncic: day to day (calf), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Trey Jemison III: day to day (illness), Maxi Kleber: out (foot), Rui Hachimura: out (knee).

Suns: Monte Morris: day to day (back), Grayson Allen: day to day (foot), Nick Richards: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press