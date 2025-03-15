Los Angeles takes home win streak into matchup with Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (16-49, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (36-30, eighth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Charlotte trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Clippers have gone 22-10 in home games. Los Angeles averages 111.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 7-25 away from home. Charlotte is the Eastern Conference leader with 45.7 rebounds per game led by Miles Bridges averaging 7.9.

The Clippers score 111.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 113.0 the Hornets allow. The Hornets’ 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Clippers have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is scoring 22.3 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is averaging 20.2 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 65.5% over the past 10 games.

Mark Williams is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Hornets. Bridges is averaging 26.6 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 41.0 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 102.4 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Norman Powell: out (hamstring).

Hornets: Grant Williams: out for season (acl), Brandon Miller: out for season (wrist), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring), Tre Mann: out for season (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press