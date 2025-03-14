Sacramento faces Phoenix, looks to stop 3-game slide

Sacramento Kings (33-32, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (30-36, 11th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -2.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento looks to end its three-game slide with a victory against Phoenix.

The Suns are 8-4 against the rest of their division. Phoenix is 9-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Kings are 4-9 in division play. Sacramento is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 48.6 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 12.5.

The Suns are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 47.0% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Suns give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 26.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 24.9 points over the last 10 games.

Malik Monk is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 23.6 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 3-7, averaging 120.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Monte Morris: day to day (back), Grayson Allen: day to day (foot), Cody Martin: day to day (hernia), Nick Richards: day to day (ankle).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press