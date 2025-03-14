Doncic leads Los Angeles against Denver after 45-point performance

Los Angeles Lakers (40-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (42-24, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -14.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Denver Nuggets after Luka Doncic scored 45 points in the Lakers’ 126-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Nuggets are 25-15 in Western Conference games. Denver is second in the Western Conference scoring 121.1 points while shooting 50.7% from the field.

The Lakers have gone 27-12 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 15-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Nuggets average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow (13.3). The Lakers average 112.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 116.6 the Nuggets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Murray is shooting 47.2% and averaging 21.4 points for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.1 points over the last 10 games.

Austin Reaves is scoring 18.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Lakers. Doncic is averaging 29.5 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 117.7 points, 45.1 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: day to day (calf), Christian Braun: day to day (foot), Nikola Jokic: day to day (elbow), DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Jamal Murray: day to day (knee), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (ankle), Julian Strawther: out (knee).

Lakers: Jaxson Hayes: day to day (knee), LeBron James: out (leg), Maxi Kleber: out (foot), Rui Hachimura: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press