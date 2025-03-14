Golden State puts home win streak on the line against New York

New York Knicks (42-23, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (38-28, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts New York looking to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Warriors have gone 20-13 in home games. Golden State has a 4-5 record in one-possession games.

The Knicks have gone 21-12 away from home. New York ranks fifth in the league scoring 53.0 points per game in the paint led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 12.5.

The Warriors average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Knicks give up. The Knicks average 5.9 more points per game (117.1) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (111.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 24.3 points and 6.1 assists for the Warriors. Jimmy Butler is averaging 13.3 points and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Mikal Bridges is shooting 49.5% and averaging 17.5 points for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 122.3 points, 46.4 rebounds, 31.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 110.3 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Brandin Podziemski: day to day (back).

Knicks: Ariel Hukporti: out (knee), Jalen Brunson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press