Bridges nails 3-pointer at buzzer to give Knicks a 114-113 OT win over the Trail Blazers

PORTLAND , Ore. (AP) — Mikal Bridges hit a 25-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the New York Knicks a 114-113 overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Bridges finished with 33 points and AG Anunoby had 23 as New York won its second in a row and improved to 2-2 on its five-game West Coast trip with one game remaning.

Scoot Henderson led Portland with 30 points, while Deni Avdija had 27 points — including a three-point play with three seconds left in overtime to give the Trail Blazers a brief 113-111 lead — but Portland lost its fifth in a row. Avdija also had 15 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns shot 8 of 12 from the field, including two 3-pointers late in regulation, to finish with 21 points for the Knicks.

Henderson scored eight points in the final 1:06 of regulation — a 3-point shot, a three-point play and a pair of free throws with three seconds left — to tie the game 106-all and send it into overtime.

Takeaways

With Jalen Brunson expected to miss at least two weeks with a right ankle sprain, New York’s immediate future looked bleak, but the win Wednesday helped the team salvage some hope and pull within 4 1/2 games of the Celtics in the Atlantic Division.

Portland lost its fifth in a row and the first of a seven-game homestand. At 28-39, the Trail Blazers will have to step it on their home court over the next six games to have any hope of making the postseason.

Key moment

The Knicks’ Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson both had blocks in the waning seconds of overtime.

Key stat

Portland was just 16 of 25 from the free-throw line and had 23 turnovers to the Knicks 15.

Up next

The Knicks conclude a five-game West Coast trip at Golden State on Saturday night. The Trail Blazers play host to Toronto on Sunday night.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

