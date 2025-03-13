Oliver Miller, center who helped Arkansas reach Final Four and played 9 NBA seasons, dies at 54 View Photo

Oliver Miller, a beefy center who helped Arkansas advance to the Final Four before playing nine seasons in the NBA, has died. He was 54.

Several of Miller’s former teams announced his death on Wednesday, as did the National Basketball Retired Players Association. A cause of death was not disclosed, but Arkansas had announced during an event honoring its 1990 Final Four team that Miller had cancer, and Miller thanked the team for its video tribute to him while posting it on social media last month.

Known as the “The Big O” for his 6-foot-9, 280-pound frame that ballooned to well over 300 pounds during his NBA career, Miller was a standout at Arkansas from 1988-92. He averaged 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in four seasons, helping Naismith Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson’s 1989-90 team reach the Final Four before losing to Duke and earning Southwest Conference Player of the Year honors in 1991.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Arkansas legend Oliver Miller,” Arkansas said in a social media post. “A key member of the 1990 Final Four team, an SWC Hall of Famer, a first-round NBA draft pick and a true embodiment of the Razorback spirit. We love you Big O. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Miller was drafted by Phoenix in 1992 with the No. 22 overall pick. He went on to average 7.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Suns, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves. He also played in Europe, the Continental Basketball Association, the United States Basketball League and with the Harlem Globetrotters.

The Raptors held a moment of silence for Miller before their home game Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Miller was selected by Toronto as the last pick of the 1995 expansion draft.

“He holds a special place in our history as a member of our inaugural team in 1995, and we are so grateful for all his contributions,” the Raptors said on social media. “We send our deepest condolences to the Miller family.”

