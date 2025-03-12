Bucks take on the Lakers on 3-game losing streak

Los Angeles Lakers (40-23, third in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (36-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee aims to break its three-game skid when the Bucks take on Los Angeles.

The Bucks are 22-11 on their home court. Milwaukee is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.6 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Lakers are 15-16 on the road. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 112.9 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

The Bucks’ 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Lakers give up. The Lakers are shooting 48.0% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 45.3% the Bucks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dalton Knecht is scoring 9.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 25.0 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 112.3 points, 46.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Tyler Smith: day to day (back), Chris Livingston: day to day (illness).

Lakers: Jaxson Hayes: day to day (knee), LeBron James: out (leg), Maxi Kleber: out (foot), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle), Rui Hachimura: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press