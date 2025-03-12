Los Angeles faces Miami on 4-game road slide

Los Angeles Clippers (35-30, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (29-35, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -2.5; over/under is 209.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Miami looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Heat have gone 15-15 at home. Miami is 3-8 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Clippers have gone 13-20 away from home. Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference allowing only 108.9 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Heat’s 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Clippers allow. The Clippers average 111.0 points per game, 0.5 more than the 110.5 the Heat allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 17.8 points, 10 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 20.6 points and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games.

James Harden is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Clippers. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 3-7, averaging 109.5 points, 42.0 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 111.0 points, 39.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Alec Burks: day to day (back), Terry Rozier: day to day (chest), Nikola Jovic: out (hand).

Clippers: Ben Simmons: day to day (knee), Norman Powell: out (hamstring), Drew Eubanks: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press