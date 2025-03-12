Golden State faces Sacramento, aims for 6th straight home win

Sacramento Kings (33-31, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (37-28, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Sacramento trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Warriors are 2-10 against division opponents. Golden State ranks third in the league with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 2.7 offensive boards.

The Kings are 4-8 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Sacramento averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 18-14 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Warriors’ 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Kings give up. The Kings average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Warriors allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 29.5 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 25.4 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 122.5 points, 45.6 rebounds, 32.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 117.5 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Brandin Podziemski: day to day (back), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (ankle).

Kings: Jake LaRavia: day to day (knee), Jae Crowder: day to day (back), Domantas Sabonis: out (hamstring).

By The Associated Press