Zion Williamson has triple-double to lead Pelicans past Clippers 127-120 View Photo

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 22 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a four-game slide with a 127-120 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

The Pelicans briefly lost a lead that was as large as 21 points in the first half, when the Clippers missed 13 of their first 14 3-point shots. But New Orleans rallied back in front late in the third quarter and held off the Clippers thanks in large part to Williamson. He had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in the fourth quarter, invigorating the crowd with one clutch play after another.

CJ McCollum scored 23 points and Trey Muphy III added 21 points for New Orleans, highlighted by his reverse alley-oop dunk of McCollum’s lob. Rookie center Karlo Matkovic chipped in 15 points and Jose Alvarado scored 14.

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 29 points and James Harden added 25 points and 17 assist for the Clippers, who had won six of their previous seven, but didn’t take their first lead until Ivica Zubac dunked Harden’s lob with 5:08 left in third quarter.

Zubac had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr. each scored 11 for the Clippers.

Takeaways

Clippers: Coach Tyronn Lue missed his second straight game because of back pain. His duties were again assumed by top assistant Brian Shaw.

Pelicans: Mo Bamba, signed this week to a 10-day contract, made his New Orleans debut in the first half. Bamba had seven rebounds and a block in 15 minutes. The Pelicans rested veteran Kelly Olynyk.

Key moment

Williamson converted coast-to-coast dribble and dunk to make it 98-90 in the final seconds of the third quarter — and threw a couple triumphant punches at the padding under the basket, setting the tone for his dominant finish.

Key stat

The Pelicans shot 54.8% (17 for 31) from 3-point range.

Up next

Clippers visit Miami on Wednesday, and Pelicans host Orlando on Thursday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer