Lakers begin stretch without injured LeBron James on Monday at Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers begin a stretch without the injured LeBron James when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

James strained his left groin in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 111-101 loss in Boston on Saturday. The Lakers have not said how long they expect the All-Star forward to be sidelined.

James said afterward he was not too concerned it would be a long absence, believing it is not as serious as the groin injury he sustained during a Christmas game in 2018 that forced him to miss the next 17 games.

The Lakers, who had won eight straight before the loss, are also without center Jaxson Hayes (right knee contusion) and forwards Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle soreness) and Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy). Luka Doncic is questionable with back soreness.

