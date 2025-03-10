Clippers face the Pelicans, seek 4th straight win

Los Angeles Clippers (35-29, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (17-48, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Clippers take on New Orleans.

The Pelicans are 11-32 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is 3-8 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Clippers have gone 21-21 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 4-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pelicans average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Clippers give up (13.2). The Clippers are shooting 47.1% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 48.3% the Pelicans’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yves Missi is averaging 8.8 points and eight rebounds for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 16 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 26.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 111.9 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 110.0 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (ankle), Herbert Jones: out for season (shoulder), Dejounte Murray: out for season (leg), Zion Williamson: out (rest), CJ McCollum: out (rest).

Clippers: Ben Simmons: out (knee), Norman Powell: out (hamstring).

