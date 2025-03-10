Portland takes on Golden State, looks to break 3-game slide

Portland Trail Blazers (28-37, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (36-28, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -11.5; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to end its three-game skid with a win over Golden State.

The Warriors are 20-19 in Western Conference games. Golden State ranks third in the NBA with 29.1 assists per game led by Stephen Curry averaging 6.2.

The Trail Blazers are 15-29 in Western Conference play. Portland is ninth in the Western Conference with 44.0 rebounds per game led by Donovan Clingan averaging 7.1.

The Warriors average 15.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Warriors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 24.5 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Warriors. Jimmy Butler is averaging 14.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 19.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 120.0 points, 45.8 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 117.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Brandin Podziemski: day to day (back), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Deandre Ayton: out (calf), Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle), Dalano Banton: day to day (personal), Deni Avdija: out (quad), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press