New York takes on Sacramento, looks to end 3-game slide

New York Knicks (40-23, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (33-30, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -2; over/under is 221

BOTTOM LINE: New York comes into the matchup against Sacramento after losing three in a row.

The Kings have gone 16-14 at home. Sacramento is sixth in the Western Conference with 26.9 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 6.2.

The Knicks are 19-12 on the road. New York is 6-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kings are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks are shooting 48.8% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 46.7% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine is averaging 23.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.2 points per game and averaging 13.3 rebounds for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 119.0 points, 46.8 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Jae Crowder: out (back), Domantas Sabonis: out (hamstring), Malik Monk: out (toe).

Knicks: Ariel Hukporti: out (knee), Jalen Brunson: day to day (ankle), Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press