Brooklyn plays Los Angeles on home skid

Los Angeles Lakers (40-22, third in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (21-42, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts Los Angeles looking to stop its four-game home losing streak.

The Nets are 9-21 on their home court. Brooklyn is 12-27 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lakers have gone 15-15 away from home. Los Angeles has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nets score 105.1 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 111.1 the Lakers give up. The Lakers are shooting 48.0% from the field, which equals what the Nets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nic Claxton is scoring 10.1 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Nets. Cameron Johnson is averaging 16.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games.

Rui Hachimura is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 24.2 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 105.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 111.2 points, 47.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Cameron Johnson: day to day (knee), De’Anthony Melton: out for season (acl).

Lakers: Jaxson Hayes: day to day (knee), LeBron James: out (leg), Maxi Kleber: out (foot), Rui Hachimura: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

