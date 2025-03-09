Green hits go-ahead 3, Curry surpasses 25,000 points as Warriors hold off Pistons, 115-110 View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 35 seconds left, then secured a loose ball moments later and converted a free throw, Stephen Curry surpassed 25,000 points and the Golden State Warriors held off the Detroit Pistons 115-110 on Saturday night.

Curry made four 3-pointers and needs seven to become the first player in NBA history with 4,000. He had 32 points, making all 12 of his free throws.

Jimmy Butler scored 15 points in the third and made a jumper with 1:22 to play on the way to 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists as the Warriors won their fourth straight and ninth in 10. Golden State is 11-2 since Butler made his debut Feb. 8 — 11-1 in games he played.

Cade Cunningham scored 31 points and gave Detroit a lead on a layup with 50 seconds remaining before Green delivered.

The start of the second quarter was delayed approximately five minutes after a fire alarm blared several times and a scoreboard message asked fans to evacuate. It ended up being nothing.

Takeaways

Pistons: Stewart’s blocked shots streak ended at eight straight games, his second-longest of the season.

Warriors: Making his 16th start of the season, Moses Moody overcame a slow start and hit a go-ahead 3 with 7:22 left and scored 12 points.

Key moment

Stewart was called for a technical with 6:50 left for pushing Curry, who also received a tech for responding.

Key stat

Curry became the 26th NBA player to reach 25,000 points and reached the milestone with a 3 at the 8:32 mark of the third quarter.

Up next

Detroit plays at Portland on Sunday night, while Golden State continues its seven-game homestand on Monday night with the Trail Blazers visiting for their own back-to-back set.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer