Los Angeles plays Sacramento after Harden’s 50-point game

Sacramento Kings (33-29, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-29, eighth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Sacramento Kings after James Harden scored 50 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 123-115 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The Clippers are 6-7 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 16.4 fast break points per game led by Norman Powell averaging 4.9.

The Kings are 4-7 against the rest of the division. Sacramento is ninth in the Western Conference allowing just 115.0 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Clippers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than the Clippers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Jones Jr. is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Clippers. Harden is averaging 25.5 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points and four assists for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 120.9 points, 47.0 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Ben Simmons: day to day (knee), Norman Powell: out (hamstring).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (hamstring), Malik Monk: day to day (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press