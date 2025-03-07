De’Aaron Fox returns to Sacramento for the 1st time since he was traded to the Spurs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox spent much of his time in Sacramento as the fan favorite and face of the Kings franchise that ended a record-long playoff drought and brought much-needed joy to what had been a downtrodden team.

Fox returned Friday night as part of the opposition to play his first game against his original team since being traded to San Antonio in a three-team deal last month.

“I was raised here from a really young man to a young man who is raising a family,” Fox said Friday, hours before he was set to take the court against his old teammates. “I appreciate the time I had here. I had a lot of fun here. It’s definitely not something I take for granted.”

The end of Fox’s time in Sacramento wasn’t the easiest as he didn’t want to sign a contract extension before the season, was frustrated by the firing of coach Mike Brown in December and then ultimately was traded to the Spurs in a deal that brought Zach LaVine from Chicago to the Kings.

Fox declined to get into details about why he left or refute any misperceptions about his final months in Sacramento, saying he was just excited to play in front of his old fans again.

How they would react was a different question. In the final home game before the Kings departed for a recent trip, a promo for Fox’s return that was shown on the video board was greeted with boos.

Fox said the reaction so far since he got back into town Thursday has been positive.

“For people I’ve come across already, it’s been a lot of love and I really appreciate that,” he said. “Obviously I was 19 years old when I got here. I was welcomed with open arms. I definitely appreciate the time that I had here.”

Fox played seven-plus seasons in Sacramento after being drafted fifth overall in 2017. He helped the Kings snap an NBA-record 16-year playoff drought in 2023, when he was an All-Star, a third-team All-NBA pick and won the Clutch Player of the Year award.

Fox said he will never forget the feeling before Game 1 of the playoff series against Golden State in 2023 when the fans got to see their first postseason game in Sacramento since 2006. Fox scored 38 points in a win that night, but the Kings ultimately lost that series in seven games.

“That’s easily the best moment I had had when I was here,” he said about Game 1 of that series. “Being able to give them a piece of that core memory was real high on my to-do list for sure.”

Fox averaged 21.5 points per game during his time in Sacramento and was one of the most productive players since the team moved to California in 1985-86. Fox ranks second in points (11,064), first in assists (3,146) and first in steals (731) in the Sacramento era for the franchise.

He said it was odd staying at the visiting team hotel next to the Kings’ arena and being in the opposite locker room, but he planned to treat the game like any other.

“To me at the end of the day, it’s still basketball,” Fox said. “You’re going to play against a team you played for. It’s not something I anticipated but you knew this would happen at some point.”

Fox said the hardest part of the past month since the trade has been the process of moving halfway across the country, adjusting to new teammates and coaches and learning names.

He has fit in well with the young Spurs and came into the game Friday averaging 19.3 points and 6.6 assists. He has also quickly bonded with his teammates, leading to star center Victor Wembanyama’s decision to join the team on this trip to support Fox even though he is out for the season with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

“What he’s going through is definitely tough,” Fox said. “For us, we just want him to be healthy. We want him to be healthy enough to be able to get on a plane and to be able to support us as a team. That’s what he wants to do anyway. For us, we want him to be as healthy as possible.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer